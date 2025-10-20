Minneapolis man allegedly shot by neighbor seeks justice a year later

Davis Moturi's physical injuries after being shot in the neck outside his home one year ago are compounded by mental wounds that he now lives with daily.

"Shattered my spine, broke some ribs, collapsed my lung," said Moturi. "Still dealing with flashbacks, still dealing with PTSD."

He went on to say, "Something as simple as being in my front yard, like mowing the lawn or something, it's, it takes quite a lot of effort to do."

The shooting happened after nearly 20 police reports against the accused shooter, John Sawchak, including threats involving guns and knives. It took five days for Minneapolis police to take Sawchak into custody.

Last year, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara apologized for how his department handled the situation.

"We failed this victim. He should not have been shot," O'Hara said in October 2024.

Sawchak has been deemed mentally ill and has been committed. He was charged with attempted murder, but has been found incompetent to stand trial several times.

He's set to have another review hearing in April.

A Minneapolis spokesperson said they're releasing a report on what happened with the help of an independent law firm, which will likely be out by February.

"If they are sorry like they claim to be, then they should come out and say, 'Hey we're sorry, this is what happened, and not only this is what happened, this is what we're doing to make sure it doesn't happen again,'" said Moturi.

Earlier this month, the Minneapolis City Council voted for the Minneapolis Police Department to make its internal investigation into Moturi's case public, including any operational or policy changes. That is due to the Minneapolis Public Health and Safety Committee by Oct. 29.

"I'm begging to just know what happened, and it feels almost impossible to heal without that," said Moturi.