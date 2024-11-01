Minneapolis NAACP demands accountability for Minneapolis Police Department's response in neighbor shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis NAACP is calling for accountability after Davis Moturi's yearlong complaints about harassment from his neighbor, John Sawchak, went unanswered.

The NAACP says dereliction of duty led to a shooting in the city of Minneapolis.

They agree with many in the community are saying Minneapolis police had a lack of urgency in answering escalating calls for help from Moturi.

"We're standing here today to let the community know we heard you we hear you what you saw was real your questions are legitimate," said the Minnesota NAACP President Cynthia Wilson.

The shooting was caught on a surveillance camera on Moturi's home. Moturi is seen pruning a tree near the property line he shares with Sawchak before a pop is heard and he collapses.

Some groups say police did not act to prevent the shooting and are calling for the police chief to be fired.

"We are not coming here today looking for anybody's job but what we are looking for is accountability and we aim to get that," Wilson said.

Sawchak was arrested five days after the shooting and is charged with attempted murder.

The NAACP wants a sincere apology from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey.

Minneapolis public information officers say O'Hara already did that during a press conference this week.

"In this instance we failed this victim 100 percent because that should not have happened to him. The Minneapolis police somehow did not act urgent enough to prevent that victim from getting shot and to that victim I say that I am sorry, " said O'Hara.

Wilson says she is looking for solutions and working with the Unity Community Mediation team to continue working on reforms within the Minneapolis Police Department.

"We are optimistic we've been working with the police we've been working with our civic leaders, and we will continue to do that because we are looking for opportunities to make a change and to reform the culture of the police scene here in the city of Minneapolis," Wilson said.

The NAACP says it will continue to ask questions and meet with police to make sure police understand how to better serve the community.

Frey has said that all should be working on solutions instead of getting involved in what he considers a political fight.