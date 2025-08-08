2 men struck by gunfire outside Loring Park apartments, Minneapolis police say

Driver charged in crash that hurt Minnesota deputy, and more headlines

Minneapolis police say two men were shot late Thursday night near Loring Park, the second time in a week where people have been apparently injured by stray bullets.

Officers were called to an apartment building off East 14th Street and Nicollet Avenue at about 11:25 p.m. on a report of shots fired, and found the victims in a hallway.

The men, whose injuries are considered non-life threatening, were taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

The victims told police they were standing outside the building when they heard gunfire, and ran inside after being hit.

On Monday night, another man was apparently struck by stray gunfire in the city's Midtown Phillips area. His injuries are also non-life threatening. No arrests have been made in either case.

According to the city's crime dashboard, at least 159 people have been injured by gunfire so far this year, with at least 26 of those shootings in just the past 28 days.

Since Monday, there have been at least 185 reports of shots fired in the city, the dashboard notes. Despite that statistic, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says both the number of shots fired and gunshot victims in the city are at pre-pandemic levels so far this year.