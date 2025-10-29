Minneapolis leaders in blame game 1 year after Davis Morturi was shot by his neighbor

On Wednesday, members of the Minneapolis City Council's Health and Safety Committee said they expected to hear an update from the city's police department regarding the internal review of actions leading up to Davis Morturi's shooting last October. But that update was not on the agenda.

Morturi was shot in the neck while just outside of his home in 2024. The shooting happened after nearly 20 police reports were filed against the accused shooter, John Sawchak. It took five days for police to take Sawchak into custody.

Last year, Police Chief Brian O'Hara apologized for how his department handled the situation.

MPD decided to review the situation, but Morturi is still asking for answers one year later, as well as the results of the internal review. He also wants to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"I want to know what happened and why," Moturi told WCCO. "I want accountability."

Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette said he sent a memo to the City Council explaining why he would not comment on the review.

"Presenting the results of MPD's internal review before the after-action review is complete creates at least the perception of interference with that independent process and the Auditor's ultimate findings," the memo reads in part.

Barnette went on to say that once the independent audit is complete, then the internal review can be discussed.

"The legislative directives said to update the Council, and I feel as though the memo that I sent to Council was an update on this situation," Barnette said. "No way do we want to interfere with this process."

Barnette is referring to another review, an after-action review that is being conducted by the city auditor's office. He added in the memo that the results of MPD's internal review have been handed over to the auditor.

Councilmember Robin Wonsley, vice chair of the committee, called the memo "nonsensical," saying "claims in this email are not only suspicious but also are dubious considering the fact that this body has seen MPD do both before."

Chair Jason Chavez spoke largely in agreement with Wonsley, adding that Mayor Jacob Frey had signed a directive which slated an update on the subject for Oct. 29.

"I'm not sure where the goal post is shifting now," Chavez said. "I'm not sure what thoughts and opinions have shifted now, but I'm not sure why this item was not submitted when [the mayor] had signed it."

The mayor's office released the following statement in response: "The Council knew full well that demanding a presentation on the MPD's internal review — while the independent after-action review is still ongoing — would not only be premature, but counterproductive. Jumping the gun on this review undermines the very transparency and accountability the Council claims to support. The timing of the request for this report should be called into question, as should the language in the press release."

This comes after Minneapolis City Auditor Robert Timmerman said earlier this month the Minneapolis Police Department is not cooperating with the city's own audit into the shooting.

On Oct. 29, Barnette said "every single staff person at MPD will comply with the auditor."