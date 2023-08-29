Minneapolis is a top 10 NFL city, according to new ranking

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Not only is Minneapolis home to the best NFL venue, but it's also now ranked among the best NFL cities.

The findings come from Real Estate Witch, a data-oriented education platform for home buyers and sellers, which regularly releases city-based rankings on various topics.

The report used metrics like team performance, attendance, ticket costs, fan enthusiasm, and Google search activity for football terms. Green Bay, Wisconsin, finished second after Pittsburgh, followed by Dallas, Boston, and Denver.

Minneapolis took the No. 10 spot, with the ranking citing U.S. Bank Stadium's prime location and its proximity to 143 bars within a 1-mile radius.

"U.S. Bank Stadium's position in the heart of downtown Minneapolis makes it one of the best game-day experiences in the country. Just 0.5 miles from the city center, it's tied with Cleveland for having the most centrally located stadium of any NFL city," author Matt Branon said.

Brannon says Minneapolis residents' appreciation for football is also notable, based on Google search activity.

Full list of the Top 10 best NFL cities:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Green Bay, Wisconsin Dallas, Texas Boston, Massachusetts Denver, Colorado Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Kansas City, Missouri New York, New York San Francisco, California Minneapolis, Minnesota

The report also singled out Jacksonville, Florida, as the worst NFL city.