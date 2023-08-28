Tracking Vikings' roster moves ahead of 53-man deadline

Tracking Vikings' roster moves ahead of 53-man deadlineget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the start of the Minnesota Vikings' season inches ever closer, some tough decisions need to be made.
By 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Vikings and the 31 other NFL teams need to cut their roster down to 53 players.
With most of the starters set on offense, the intrigue is mostly on the defensive side of the ball. But there are positional battles deeper on the offensive depth chart worth keeping an eye on.
Below, WCCO is tracking every roster move the Vikings move ahead of the cutdown deadline.
Vikings trade backup tackle to Patriots
Multiple reports say the Vikings have traded backup offensive lineman Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the deal. The Patriots are sending a sixth round pick to the Vikings for Lowe, Schultz said.
The Vikings drafted Lowe in the sixth round last year. Though Lowe played well in the preseason, the Vikings have two experienced, versatile swing linemen on the roster in Oli Udoh and Blake Brandel,
Vikings reportedly make initial cuts
The Vikings have reportedly begun trimming their roster.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the first cuts include linebackers Tanner Vallejo and Wilson Huber and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.