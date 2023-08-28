Watch CBS News

Tracking Vikings' roster moves ahead of 53-man deadline

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?
The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land? 00:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the start of the Minnesota Vikings' season inches ever closer, some tough decisions need to be made.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Vikings and the 31 other NFL teams need to cut their roster down to 53 players.

With most of the starters set on offense, the intrigue is mostly on the defensive side of the ball. But there are positional battles deeper on the offensive depth chart worth keeping an eye on.

Below, WCCO is tracking every roster move the Vikings move ahead of the cutdown deadline. 

 

Vikings trade backup tackle to Patriots

Multiple reports say the Vikings have traded backup offensive lineman Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the deal. The Patriots are sending a sixth round pick to the Vikings for Lowe, Schultz said.

The Vikings drafted Lowe in the sixth round last year. Though Lowe played well in the preseason, the Vikings have two experienced, versatile swing linemen on the roster in Oli Udoh and Blake Brandel, 

By WCCO Staff
 

Vikings reportedly make initial cuts

The Vikings have reportedly begun trimming their roster.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the first cuts include linebackers Tanner Vallejo and Wilson Huber and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.

By WCCO Staff
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.