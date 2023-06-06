Minneapolis hearing aims to reduce crimes against Indigenous community

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal commission is in Minneapolis Tuesday looking for ways to reduce crimes committed against Indigenous people, and hearing suggestions from the public as well.

This marks the fourth public hearing of the Not Invisible Act Commission, but leaders said their work is far from over.

The goal of this hearing -- which was, at times, very emotional -- was to leave with recommendations on how to better fight the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

Parents of victims say they'd like to see collaborative training and want to see trauma-informed, Native liaisons on tribal grounds to better support and investigate these types of crimes.

"As Native people, we all know someone who's directly impacted by this issue, or we ourselves are personally affected. There isn't a single solution to this problem, but there's an urgent and critical need for all of us to work together in whatever area we have of our expertise, so we can create a future where all our communities are safe, and we'll be able to give some sense of closure to loved ones who lost family members," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

Minnesota has led part of this fight, with the first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office in the country.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will be adding five new Indian country processors to specialize in crimes against Indigenous people in the state. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says it will be a "game changer."