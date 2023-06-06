Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to virtually attend public hearing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be virtually attending a public hearing in Minnesota Tuesday.

Haaland will remotely join a public hearing led by the "Not Invisible Act Commission." Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland will be making in-person remarks.

It's an ongoing effort to address and combat the crisis of human trafficking -- and missing and murdered Indigenous people -- in conjunction with the Department of Justice. The hearing is happening at 9 a.m. in Minneapolis.

Haaland is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Her job involves coordinating federal policy in U.S. territories like Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Haaland visited St. Paul in May 2022 to tout federal investments in expanding and creating more urban parks.

