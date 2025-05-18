Minneapolis filmmaker loses cabin in northern Minnesota wildfires

How a Minnesota artist is dealing with the aftermath of the devastation from the wildfires

Minneapolis-based documentary filmmaker Keri Pickett's cabin in Brimson was one of at least 150 buildings decimated by the three wildfires north of Duluth, which have burned more than 46,000 acres in the past week.

For the first time Sunday, Pickett visited where her cabin once stood. Her sauna is the only thing left standing.

"I feel kind of defeated. I feel like I'm working very hard not to take it personally," said Pickett.

Pickett said she got the call Monday night from her neighbor. The Camp House fire had jumped onto her seven acre property, where land and trees are now charred.

One week later, and the fire is still smoldering on her property.

Pickett said her first visit back to her property is limited by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office to just two hours, due to unstable trees damaged by 40 foot flames. The trees could fall at any moment.

"I lost my uncle last August, and so I think that all of this would be a lot harder for me, if I wasn't still grieving the loss of my best friend, who I'm making a film about," said Pickett. "It helps put this into perspective, that this is really a horrible horrible loss, but it doesn't feel nearly as horrible as losing a loved one."

Pickett said she hopes to rebuild, even with so much still uncertain.

"I feel for all of this and I hope we can get a plan to deal with all that dead balsam up in the north," said Pickett.