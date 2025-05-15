Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Minnesota wildfires burn more than 30,000 acres as of Thursday

By
David Schuman
David Schuman
Reporter
David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Northland wildfires destroy 150 buildings, but are getting smaller
Northland wildfires destroy 150 buildings, but are getting smaller 01:41

The Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires have now charred an area the same size as the city of Minneapolis. That's more than 30,000 acres.

Thursday's rain was great news for crews trying to contain three massive wildfires in the Northland. However, days after the fires started, all three fires are still 0% contained.

The St. Louis County sheriff told WCCO's David Schuman there aren't any suspects at this point, but they do know how the fires started.

The Camp House fire was an out-of-control campfire, and the Jenkins Creek Fire began close to a highway, possibly from a cigarette, according to officials. They also believe the Three Lakes fire may have been started by a hay bale fire that spread.

Officials say they do not need more volunteers. There are ways to help financially.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The National Guard is now stationed in Two Harbors. 

There is an interactive map tracking the fires. That can be found here.

David Schuman

