Minneapolis farmers market remains festive despite Fourth of July heat

The extreme heat is not putting a damper on how people celebrate the Fourth of July outdoors.

Faithful farmers market goers in Minneapolis did not let the heat keep them away.

"We're up early get it out the way," said Jasmine.

Jasmine and her son Samir stayed underneath the canopy while they shopped, anything to stay cool.

"We're walking around at the farmers market, shopping around. We are going to get an iced coffee, hanging out, getting fruits and veggies," said Jasmine.

Armed with hats and sunglasses, many followed suit, braving the heat to get those precious local farm-grown foods.

"I live with it because it's better than being freezing cold. And summer brings the farmers market and fresh produce, and that means heat. We'll deal with it," said Trudy.

For people visiting Minnesota, this heat is something they are not used to.

"The humidity here is a little much, you know. You don't get the same evaporative cooling you get with drier heat. It's normally just the corn sweating like this in Nebraska," said Michael.

Standing next to a hot grill is not ideal in this weather, but for some, it's how they make a living.

"It's never too hot to barbecue. I love the heat," said Chef Anthony Simmons.

Anthony and Zach of Just Paula's know people want their barbecue no matter how hot it is. The duo says they're prepared.

"Stay in the shade like we are right now," said Simmons. "It's a nice breeze out today. Enjoy some of this barbecue we got cooked for you, so you don't have to worry about the heat."

"I just stay hydrated," said Ulyses Zachary. "There is nothing wrong with the heat. It's a good weight loss program. You stand next to the grill and it's like having your own personal sauna."

Hydrating and sunscreen are key when hanging out outdoors.

Some say it's just for a little while, then they'll retreat inside to beat the heat.

"Stay indoors, maybe go to the new Jurassic World movie, something like that," said Trudy.

Cooling centers are open across the metro for anyone needing to escape the extreme heat.