Minneapolis launches new emergency incidents dashboard; communications channels to be encrypted

Breaking down the latest on Trump’s tariffs, and more headlines

Breaking down the latest on Trump’s tariffs, and more headlines

Breaking down the latest on Trump’s tariffs, and more headlines

Minneapolis has launched a 911 Emergency Incidents Dashboard and is working to encrypt emergency response radio channels.

City officials say the online tool will track 911 calls over the last 12 hours – showing the date, time, location and short description of each incident.

The dashboard also has an interactive map marking the location of the incidents, which are categorized as either a police, fire or behavioral crisis response call.

Officials say the dashboard will be updated every 30 minutes and calls older than 12 hours will be shown in a separate dashboard.

The city, which announced the launch of the dashboard on Monday, is also testing encryption on emergency-response communications channels.

State data privacy laws and regulations and a Federal Bureau of Investigation policy require that certain information related to law enforcement investigations and victims of crimes be protected, officials say.

"The dramatic rise in the use of social media and scanner apps to track first responders jeopardizes emergency response operations and can lead to the spread of incomplete, inaccurate, or unsubstantiated information," the city said in a written release. "This can cause safety concerns for first responders and the public."

Officials say encrypting communication can provide additional safety for emergency responders and the community.

Periodic testing of encrypted radio service on 911 and Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center channels is set to start Monday night, and all communications will be fully encrypted on May 1.

Edina, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Rochester and Dakota, Scott and Carver counties are already in compliance with these regulations, according to the city.