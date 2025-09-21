Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police investigating shooting that killed man late Saturday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers responded to a report of gunfire near Chicago Avenue and East Franklin Avenue around 11:58 p.m.

A man was brought into Hennepin Healthcare a short time later with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He died at the hospital.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates an altercation happened before the shooting and the possible suspect ran from the scene.

A 911 caller reported hearing a single gunshot before seeing the victim collapse.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Saturday's shooting death marks the third fatal shooting in the city this week. Five men were injured late Monday morning near Metro Transit's Interstate 35W and Lake Street Station. Days later, one of the victims died. Then, seven people were shot in another mass shooting at a homeless encampment Monday night. On Thursday, a 30-year-old woman injured in that shooting died.

