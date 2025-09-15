Minneapolis police respond to reported shooting in Longfellow neighborhood

Minneapolis police responded to a reported shooting in the Longfellow neighborhood on Monday night.

According to the city's incidents dashboard, over 20 police units responded to the 2700 block of East Lake Street just after 10 p.m.

Police tape surrounded tents in the area and blocked streets.

Several law enforcement vehicles and ambulances line a street in south Minneapolis on Sept. 15, 2025. WCCO

A WCCO photojournalist at the scene said he saw Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey.

Several Minneapolis police officers walk around after hearing reports of a shooting in the area of East Lake Street on Sept. 15, 2025. WCCO

It's unknown whether anyone was injured.

Five men were injured in a mass shooting on Monday morning in the area of East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue, police said. One man was found with life-threatening injuries, while three others suffered survivable injuries. A fifth victim, who is said to have been grazed by a bullet, was found some time later near East Lake Street and First Avenue South. Police said he refused medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.