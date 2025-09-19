Woman struck in mass shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment dies of her injuries

A 30-year-old woman who was among those shot at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis on Monday has died of her injuries, according to authorities.

A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson identified the victim as Jacinda Oakgrove, and said she died at the hospital Thursday.

Over 20 police units responded to reports of shootings along the 2700 block of East Lake Street just after 10 p.m. Monday. This was the second mass shooting that day on East Lake Street.

In all, seven people were shot, according to police. Some of the victims were shot in the head, and at least one was shot in the stomach, investigators say. According to the city, 70 to 75 people were living on the property prior to the shootings.

Police on Friday said they are still working to "determine the sequence of events that led up to the shooting." One man was arrested on Thursday for potential aiding and abetting after the fact, police said, but he has since been released.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara earlier said investigators could not rule out a connection between the two shootings at the encampments. Both incidents were believed to have been perpetrated by more than one shooter.

The shootings Monday night happened at an encampment that has been embroiled in controversy. The property owner, Hamoudi Sabri, had been in a standoff with the city over the use of his parking lot to shelter the unhoused. Mayor Jacob Frey said the city had been trying to clear this encampment out for months and has been met with resistance. He said the city has issued Sabri nearly a dozen public health notices for drug paraphernalia, open fire, excessive debris and lack of sanitation.

Over the phone, Sabri told WCCO if there are no other places for people to go that he would offer up his property again as an encampment space.

"The only reason people live in encampments is because there is no available, safe, stable, low-barrier shelter. No Navigation Centers. No emergency hotel beds. No plan. Nothing," Sabri said.

The encampment was cleared following the shootings.

