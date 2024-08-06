Minneapolis day care worker arrested for allegedly having nude images of kids in his care

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities day care worker is accused of taking nude photographs of some of the young children in his care.

The 39-year-old man worked at Mount Carmel Child Care Center in northeast Minneapolis. The day care center is part of Mount Carmel Lutheran Church. The pastor there says they terminated the suspect when they were informed of his arrest.

Investigators say a tip led them to the suspect's home Monday, where they found pictures of sexual abuse taken at the day care.

State crime agents are now working to identify the victims and notify their parents.

The man could face child pornography charges in the coming days and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the child care center is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the case to call 651-793-7000.