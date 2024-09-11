Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman in Minneapolis City Hall bathroom

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to nearly two years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman inside a Minneapolis City Hall bathroom earlier this year.

Jeffrey Fossum was found guilty of false imprisonment and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the Jan. 29 incident.

Fossum was sentenced to 22 months in prison with 226 days credit for time served, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Fossum's criminal sexual conduct charge will become a misdemeanor on his record if he completes his sentence for false imprisonment. The false imprisonment charge is a felony.

Court documents say the victim had been washing her hands in a bathroom when Fossum approached her from behind and inappropriately grabbed her. She began to scream and pushed him away. She tried to leave the bathroom, but Fossum blocked the exit while telling her to "stop screaming."

The victim eventually was able to flee the bathroom and call for help. Police were able to use surveillance video to identify Fossum as the suspect and arrested him later the same day.

Fossum has previously been convicted of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, threats of violence, damage to property, violating an order for protection and stalking.

Jail records from Hennepin County show he was released from custody on the criminal sexual conduct charge in a little over a month before the assault.