Man found guilty of sexual assaulting woman inside Minneapolis City Hall bathroom

St. Paul’s Kellogg Bridge closed for 3 years for rebuild, and more headlines

St. Paul’s Kellogg Bridge closed for 3 years for rebuild, and more headlines

St. Paul’s Kellogg Bridge closed for 3 years for rebuild, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a woman inside a bathroom at Minneapolis City Hall earlier this year.

Jeffrey Fossum, 35, was found guilty of false imprisonment and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County on Tuesday.

On the morning of Jan. 29, police were called to Minneapolis City Hall, located at 350 Fifth St. S., and met with the victim who said she was assaulted inside a bathroom.

Court documents say the victim had been washing her hands when Fossum approached her from behind and inappropriately grabbed her. She began to scream and pushed him away. The victim tried to leave the bathroom, but Fossum blocked the exit while telling her to "stop screaming."

The woman was able to flee the bathroom and call for help.

Surveillance video of the suspect, later identified as Fossum, was obtained by police, according to the charges. He was seen in the same area where the bathroom was located and matched the description the victim provided. He was arrested later that same day.

Fossum's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29. He faces up to seven years in prison.

Fossum had previously been convicted of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, threats of violence, damage to property, violating an order for protection and stalking. Jail records from Hennepin County show he was released from custody on the criminal sexual conduct charge in mid-December.