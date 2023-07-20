Cedric Alexander, Minneapolis' 1st community safety commissioner, retiring after just a year

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis' first-ever community safety commissioner is planning to retire in the fall, just over a year after taking the job.

The city made the announcement about Cedric Alexander's retirement on Thursday. His last day will be Sept. 1.

"During the last year, I've worked alongside committed and talented leaders and personnel to strive towards excellence under the direction of Mayor Frey, who directed me to stand up the historic Office of Community Safety," Alexander said. "As Minneapolis moves toward its continued vision for a 21st century comprehensive safety strategy, I am proud to note the foundation for success has been established. This is, and continues to be, a beautiful and vibrant city with endless opportunities for all. I am beyond honored to have served this community and have been humbled by the expression of support shown me over the past year."

Cedric Alexander WCCO

The city said Mayor Jacob Frey will "outline a transition plan in the weeks ahead."

Frey tapped Alexander for the new position in July 2022, and he was sworn in a month later.

"I know the path forward will not be easy, but I am committed to making sure Minneapolis residents, businesses, and visitors are safe when they are in this great city," Alexander said at the time. "I'm eager to begin building the Office of Community Safety alongside community and Minneapolis first responders to develop a more effective, integrated approach to public safety."

Alexander's role oversees five departments: 911, the city fire department, the emergency management office, the police department, and neighborhood safety, formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention. It is also among the highest-paid positions in the state, with a base salary of $300,000.

Last year, Frey called Alexander's appointment to the position a "seminal" moment in city history.

"Our communities have called out for safety, they've called out for change, and Dr. Alexander has answered the call," he said. "I am grateful to the Council for confirming his nomination today. Now the real work begins."

Alexander's first major initiative was Operation Endeavor, a crime-fighting enterprise which, as of April, was being heralded by city leaders as a success. The initiative was designed to use data to better deploy public safety resources across the city.

Alexander is a 40-year law enforcement veteran who once served as a police chief and was on a White House task force under President Barack Obama.

He faced criticism just two months into his tenure after a series of tense exchanges with Twitter users. More recently, critics have questioned his lack of public appearances.

According to the city, high-profile violent crimes like homicides and carjackings are down so far year-over-year, as are shots fired calls and the number of gunshot wound victims.