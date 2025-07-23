Minneapolis' Aquatennial Torchlight Parade canceled due to severe weather

Officials have canceled Minneapolis' Aquatennial Torchlight Parade Wednesday due to the severe weather forecast.

The parade, which makes its way down Nicollet Mall, was slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

The Twin Cities area is expected to see a mix of dangerous weather conditions Wednesday; a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., and there is a slight risk for severe weather with threats of straight line winds and flooding.

"The safety and well-being of our participants, spectators, volunteers, and staff remain our highest priority," the Minneapolis Downtown Council said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful for the time, effort, and enthusiasm of all those involved in bringing this beloved tradition to life, and we share the disappointment of this outcome."

The Aquatennial is a civic celebration of the City of Minneapolis. The origins of the event can be traced back to the 1930s, when the city saw a Teamsters truckers strike and anti-union violence that injured 67 people and killed two others. Businessmen believed that a celebratory spectacle would improve and promote the city's reputation, and launched the event which became known as "The 10 Best Days of Summer."

The Aquatennial culminates in a fireworks show Saturday evening.