Another heat advisory for Twin Cities Wednesday, with storms on the way

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 23, 2025

Parts of Minnesota will once again be under a heat advisory on Wednesday, and more storms are in the pipeline, too.

The Twin Cities, south-central and southwestern Minnesota will be under that advisory from noon through 8 p.m. Highs should reach the lower 90s, while heat indices could surpass 100.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, with heavy rain, damaging wind and hail the main threats. Flooding is a concern to the north.

Thursday will be muggy early before drier, cooler air arrives later in the day. Isolated showers will be possible in southeastern Minnesota.

Expect a sunny, less humid day on Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

The weekend will start comfortable and dry before the heat and humidity make a comeback on Sunday. Storm chances ramp up again heading into next week.