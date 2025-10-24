Volunteers preserving ribbons honoring Annunciation victims for student project

As fall leaves change and snow becomes more likely, volunteers are collecting the green and blue bows that have lined the streets of the Twin Cities for the past two months.

Bows of Love is a volunteer group that started this show of support for the students and families of Annunciation Catholic Church following the tragic mass shooting, which took the lives of two children.

Now, they're asking for more help as these ribbons enter a new phase and evolve into a tribute of a different kind. Ribbons will be sent to Annunciation students who plan to create an art piece.

"We're really just doing the collection at this point and then [students are] going to turn it into something beautiful and permanent and meaningful to them," said Sarah Henning, a founding organizer of Bows of Love.

A small group of volunteers gathered at the Lake Harriet Band Shell on Friday afternoon to begin the collection process. Henning says they believe nearly 50,000 bows are out in the community.

"I've just been keeping my eyes open for an opportunity to help, and I saw this and I had some time today," said Jen Pierce, who lives near Annunciation. "They need to have a show of support, see that there are people who are going to take care of them."

Henning says they're hopeful many of the bows are in good shape and can be repurposed. Bows of Love will host collections on Tuesdays and Sundays in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, for anyone who wants to drop them off. Other ribbons that are torn or dirty can be recycled.

Volunteers say the timing of this collection effort feels even more right, knowing Sophia Forchas was released from the hospital. Forchas was the final victim to leave medical care and return home. The community celebrated her miraculous recovery on Thursday.

"Tears just thinking about it. It's miraculous," said Pierce.

"We're so happy for her family. We're so thankful for the medical community here," said Henning. "What a miracle she is and what a blessing they are."