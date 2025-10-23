Sophia Forchas, injured in Annunciation shooting, released from hospital after 2 months

The last student hospitalized after the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in August is going home.

Sophia Forchas was shot in the left temple lobe during the attack that killed two students and injured 21 others on Aug. 27. As part of her recovery, she was placed in a medically induced coma and surgeons removed part of her skull to quell any brain swelling.

Doctors have called her recovery "miraculous."

On Thursday morning, a white limousine picked her up at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul, where she has been in recovery.

She then made a stop at Hennepin Healthcare, where she was greeted by dozens of doctors and nurses, some of whom treated her the day she was shot.

With her dad and others by her side, Forchas was reunited with Ozzie the therapy dog that was with her in the hospital, and she also met with her care team, who took time to sing happy birthday.

Forchas turns 13 years old this weekend.

"It's only been two months or so since this terrible event," said Dr. Walt Galicich, a neurosurgeon with Hennepin Healthcare who helped care for Forchas. "And to see her walking around wanting to go home and go back to school is pretty amazing."

Galicich and others who worked with Forchas say they are pleasantly surprised by her progress, as she was nearly brain dead when she arrived at the hospital.

Forchas' second stop was back to school and to Annunciation to see her classmates. Because she suffered a serious brain injury, Sophia's recovery is far from over.

Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 11, 2025. This story will be updated.