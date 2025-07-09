Authorities seize 960 lbs. of meth in what could be Minnesota's largest drug bust ever

Meth seizure in Minneapolis may be largest in Minnesota history, authorities say

Authorities seized nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in Minneapolis this week in what one agency calls possibly "the largest drug bust in Minnesota — ever."

The St. Paul Police Department, which worked with the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and federal partners on the investigation, made that claim. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it "possibly one of the largest meth busts in Minnesota history."

Two men were arrested and charged after authorities seized 960 pounds of meth from two vehicles, police said.

FBI Director Dan Bongino said on social media the arrests and seizure were part of "a hit targeting drug trafficking rings you'll hear about soon."

WCCO has reached out to police for more information.

The discovery of 900 pounds of meth in a Burnsville, Minnesota, storage unit prompted federal raids at several other Twin Cities locations in June. One such raid on Lake Street involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement prompted outrage from the community and a clash with authorities.