Men facing federal drug charges after authorities seize nearly 900 pounds of meth in Minneapolis

Meth seizure in Minneapolis may be largest in Minnesota history, authorities say

Two men have been federally indicted in what officials are calling "one of the largest" drug busts in Minnesota history.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson announced Thursday that Joel Casas-Santiago, 46, and Guillermo Mercado-Chaparro, 44, have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Mercado-Chaparro is also charged with illegal reentry by a removed alien.

The two men were arrested and charged after authorities seized nearly 900 pounds of meth from two vehicles earlier this month, charges say. Authorities initially reported 960 pounds of meth had been recovered.

"A 900-pound haul like this doesn't just show intent to distribute. It shows intent to poison entire communities," Thompson said. "We will not let Minnesota become a distribution hub for cartel-scale operations. This prosecution is just the beginning."

Court documents say an undercover police officer bought a pound of meth from Mercado-Chaparro. Through surveillance after the purchase, police learned he was traveling around south Minneapolis to conduct several suspected drug deals.

Several days later, charges say police observed Mercado-Chaparro receive two large bags from his truck's bed and place them in a nearby Jeep.

Authorities eventually stopped the Jeep with Casas-Santiago and Mercado-Chaparro inside. A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the odor of drugs. During a search of the Jeep, police found more than 250 pounds of meth, according to charging documents.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Mercado-Chaparro's truck, where they seized more than 630 pounds of meth from the bed, court documents say.

FBI Director Dan Bongino said on social media that the arrests and seizure were part of "a hit targeting drug trafficking rings you'll hear about soon."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office also charged the men with first-degree drug sales.