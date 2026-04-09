Volunteer-run Twin Cities water skiing show in jeopardy after $30K in equipment stolen

A beloved summer tradition is in trouble after organizers say thieves stole about $30,000 worth of equipment.

The Midwest Ski Otters is a volunteer-run water ski show with more than 200 members. For three decades, they've brought fun and entertainment to Little Goose Lake in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Every Sunday, the group performs ski routines and stunts free for families. But this year, that may not happen. The theft left them without key equipment needed for the show to go on.

"It's a big hit to all of a sudden find out that a lot of your equipment has been taken and you got to scramble to figure out how to get the money," said Kurt Carpenter, Midwest Ski Otters treasurer.

Carpenter said they found out the performance docs, stage and bleachers were taken this week when they started going over inventory.

He says he's spent most of his time calling around scrap yards because he believes the thieves will try to make money off the aluminum docs.

For organizers, this setback is huge not only for the talent but also for the community that looks forward to this tradition.

Now, the group is working to find out how to rebuild with less than a month until the season begins.

"It's going to be difficult," Carpenter said. "We are gonna have to scramble, look at other options on how we can make it happen."

Despite the uncertainty, Carpenter says they are holding onto hope and showing up because the thought of this tradition becoming just a memory is unfathomable.

"We think positive, look forward, we'll figure a way," Carpenter said.

The team set up a fundraiser to help meet their deadline of mid-May. As of Thursday evening, they have raised more than $7,000.