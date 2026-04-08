Minneapolis restaurants earn consideration for Michelin's American Great Lakes guide

Minneapolis restaurants will now be considered for a new multicity Michelin Guide.

Six cities will make up the American Great Lakes edition of the Michelin Guide: Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. The guide awards one to three stars to fine dining establishments and is one of the industry's most prestigious honors.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning in Milwaukee.

"Over the coming year, we know that the Michelin Guide inspectors will be dining, and apparently they're already out there so, they're at our cities, so for anyone who has been curious about Minneapolis or may have overlooked us in the past, this is your invitation to experience our city. So we want you to come and discover why it is one of the most exciting food cities anywhere in the world," Meet Minneapolis President and CEO Melvin Tennant said.

The Michelin Guide inspectors will be looking at product quality, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine and consistency over time and across the entire menu.

The guide will reveal its winning restaurants in 2027.