Metro Detroit restaurants are now eligible for Michelin stars, scouting underway

Visit Detroit and the Michelin Guide announced on Wednesday that restaurants in Detroit and throughout Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties are now eligible for star ratings. The Michelin Guide is internationally recognized for its one- to three-star rating system, considered one of the most prestigious accolades a restaurant can achieve in the food industry.

According to Visit Detroit, the Guide's anonymous inspectors have already been out making dinner reservations and scouting restaurants throughout Metro Detroit. Restaurants are being considered for the new Michelin Guide American Great Lakes Edition, set to be revealed in 2027.

"Being included in the newest edition of the Michelin Guide is a transformational moment for our destination," said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit. "It signals to the world that our culinary scene has reached a level of excellence that's worth traveling for. We know from global trends that destinations included in the Michelin Guide see increased visitation, longer stays, and higher visitor spending—so this isn't just about recognition; it's about real economic momentum for our entire region."

The Michelin Guide and star rating give international recognition for restaurants and chefs that excel in quality and service, showcasing eateries across the globe. This announcement follows Michigan having six establishments named as 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists, with Bar Chenin in Detroit advancing to the finals for Best New Bar. Molinari explained how this increased national and now international spotlight is a huge motivator for restaurateurs across Metro Detroit.

"I'm really excited for our restaurants, our chefs, our owners, who just bring it to a different level. I hope that this is a call to action to raise it to another level so that we can continue to build on our hospitality destination here in southeast Michigan," Molinari said.

When the 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists were announced, Pure Michigan touted the state's agriculture and food scene as a driving force for the state's tourism. Molinari says with Michelin stars now in the mix, restaurants give another reason for tourists to visit Detroit.

"It's like another arrow in our quiver. We're Delta Airlines' second-largest hub in the world; we have the number one riverwalk in the United States; we have all four sports teams right in the heart of downtown; and we have an incredible amount of theater seats. We have so many of these great things, and now we can say we're also a Michelin-rated city, and that is another opportunity to showcase ourselves," Molinari explained.

The Michelin Guide has several different ratings and honors it presents annually to restaurants included in the guide as follows:

The famous one, two, and three Michelin stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavor, remarkably executed, and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value - often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the Michelin Guide inspectors.

The Michelin Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in mindful gastronomy.

The anonymous inspectors currently surveying Metro Detroit restaurants base their reviews and recommendations on five criteria defined by Michelin: produced quality, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the entire menu. The criteria provide a fair and balanced selection process so that a starred restaurant holds the same value regardless of its geographic location around the world.

Molinari said details for the 2027 Michelin Guide American Great Lakes Ceremony will be announced later on, which is where restaurants will learn of their possible star ratings.