Metro Transit swears in new police officers amid battle to quell safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS – Three new officers were sworn into Metro Transit Police as the department continues its work to make light rail trains and platforms safer.

Just this past weekend, a man was shot in the head at the Lake Street Station in Minneapolis.

Riders have told WCCO they would like to see more consistent ticket checks to hopefully prevent incidents like what happened to Guy Davis on his way to the Twins game Wednesday.

"A guy on drugs was verbally assaulting everybody, and he saw me, and he took a swing at me," Davis said.

Davis rode the green line to Target Field from the Snelling and University stop in St. Paul. He says he won't let himself be intimidated from riding though. Other riders to the game WCCO spoke to said they felt safe.

"I definitely think it has gotten better," said Nathan Ratner, who lives in downtown Minneapolis. "There's a few causes for that but I do think [it's] the increased attention and the presence of Metro Transit police."

MTPD is up to 109 officers, including the three sworn in Wednesday, according to Chief Ernest Morales III.

Crime on buses and trains was up 66% in the first three months of this year, compared to the same months last year.

Morales says police need more help from prosecutors.

"We have to hold people accountable for their behavior," Morales said. "We are arresting the same people time and time again."

State legislators have taken notice of the issues, too. A transit safety bill still alive in the Minnesota House includes adding social workers.

"Let the police do their job," said Rep. Hodan Hassan, DFL-Minneapolis. "Police's job is not to respond to mental health crisis or people who are unhoused or people having an opioid crisis ODing."

Hassan's district includes the Lake Street station where this weekend's shooting happened. Metro Transit says the victim is recovering.

