1 shot near light rail station in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a person was shot near a light rail station in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The shooting happened on the street level of the Lake Street/Midtown Station just before 10:30 p.m., per the Metro Transit Police Department.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. No one has been arrested.

Police said light rail service was not impacted.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

