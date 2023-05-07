1 shot near light rail station in Minneapolis

1 shot on light rail platform in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a person was shot near a light rail station in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The shooting happened on the street level of the Lake Street/Midtown Station just before 10:30 p.m., per the Metro Transit Police Department.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. No one has been arrested.

Police said light rail service was not impacted.