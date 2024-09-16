Nearly half of Minnesota is abnormally dry, but relief is in the forecast

MINNEAPOLIS — September has been a very dry month in Minnesota.

The state has only had three days of rain so far this month and, even then, there wasn't much of it.

As of Monday, there's been 0.03 inches of rain in the Twin Cities this September. That's below average by almost 1.5 inches.

Minnesota would be on its way to a record-dry September — if rain wasn't in the forecast.

The driest September on record happened in 2022, with just about 0.25 inches of rainfall.

The U.S. Drought Monitor update comes out every Thursday. No doubt the update will show more dry conditions, but we've already seen that there's an increase in abnormally dry conditions.

Nearly half the state — 48% — is abnormally dry, which is an increase by 35% of abnormally dry conditions compared to last week.

We are also seeing some of the effects when it comes to the wildfires up in the Boundary Waters. The Wood Lake Fire is in place. As of Sunday, it is 25% contained with 27 acres burned.

Hopefully, some relief is on the way when it comes to the rain in the forecast. The precipitation outlook does bring in wetter-than-average conditions for the end of this week and the weekend.