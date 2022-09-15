Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

2 dead and 7 others injured in shootings overnight in Minneapolis

2 dead and 7 others injured in shootings overnight in Minneapolis

2 dead and 7 others injured in shootings overnight in Minneapolis

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.

Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues.

Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.

RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally

The intersection between Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas is an area known for violent crime. Last year, 31-year-old Prince Hinton was fatally shot outside Winner Gas Station.

In 2018, three were shot near Merwin Liquors, prompting a rally against gun violence outside the store.

"Companies or properties that turn a blind eye to gun violence and other threats to public safety happening on their premises need to know we are watching and will act," Ellison said.

Agencies will examine what steps the two businesses are taking to address unlawful behavior occurring on their premises.

The Attorney General's Office is asking for input from community members. It also encourages people with eyewitness accounts of unlawful behavior to contact them by calling 651-296-3353 or submitting a complaint form online.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office and local law enforcement are assisting in the investigation.