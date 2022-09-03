Officers investigating shooting that 4 injured in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Shots rang out outside a Minneapolis business shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, seriously injuring four people.

Officers from the fourth precinct say two men and two women were transported to hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say preliminary information indicates a fight occurred inside Merwin Liquors on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue and continued into the parking lot.

According to MPD, reports suggest that shots were fired from a vehicle as it left the area.

The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests.