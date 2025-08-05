Mendota Heights joins Minnesota's speed camera pilot project

How Mendota Heights is trying to get drivers to slow down

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is now part of a state pilot program using speed cameras. The goal? Get drivers to slow down without relying on traffic stops.

A stone's throw from Two Rivers High School, you'll come across a corner in Mendota Heights with cold beverages, and convincing sales reps. It's an effective tactic Catherine and Lauren Novak are using to get drivers to slow down.

"I caution the kids very much to not get too close to the streets, just because when the cars do go by fast, it can be scary, especially if they don't slow down," Catherine Novak said.

Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy, on the other hand, has a different idea.

"This program and the Legislature only allows one camera per 10,000 people, so for us, that's just one camera," McCarthy said.

The city's new speed camera now sits just down the street, part of a pilot program near schools and neighborhoods.

"There's a ton of kids that live around here, so gotta make sure they're safe in their neighborhood," McCarthy said.

Go over 40 mph and the camera will snap a picture of your plates, but you'll get plenty of chances to slow down before you get a ticket.

"You can come through every day at 41 mph, and you'll get warnings. It's not until after that 30 days that we could issue a citation," McCarthy said.

Even then, the ticket isn't steep.

"I just have a lot of faith in our citizens," McCarthy said. "I don't see them getting their first warning and then continuing to do it, right? And then you get that second warning, which you can pay the $40 fine or take a class. And then on that third one, you'll be required to pay that $40."

And for anyone who thinks it's just AI sending those letters, McCarthy says thing again.

"It's literally me looking at a picture, matching it to the BCA website, printing everything out on my computer and mailing it out," McCarthy said. "Like, we're not trying to trick anyone. We're not hiding anything. We just want people to slow down."

Minneapolis is also rolling out its own speed cameras next month.