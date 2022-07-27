Mega Millions in Minnesota: How to play, where to buy and what you could win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at more than a billion dollars, so if you haven't already been playing, now may be the time to buy a ticket.

The Mega Millions works like this: At any lottery retailer, you can ask for a "quick pick" -- pre-selected numbers -- or choose your own. If you decide to choose your own, you'll pick five numbers between one and 70 and one Mega Ball number between one and 25.

If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, you win the jackpot, currently estimated at $1.02 billion. Your odds of doing so, per the Minnesota Lottery, are 1 in 302,575,350.

You can win $1 million if you match the first five numbers and miss the Mega Ball. Matching just the Mega Ball will net you $2.

You can buy a Mega Millions ticket at any lottery retailer in Minnesota. Click here to find a retailer near you.

The next drawing will be Friday night at 10 p.m. Central Time.

If you win the jackpot, you can choose a cash option, which in this case would be about $602 million, or an annuity option, which would result in one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. If someone else matches the numbers, you would split the pot with them. Winnings would also be subject to state and federal taxes.

Prizes less than $599 can be claimed at lottery retailers. Prizes between $600 and $50,000 can be claimed at a Minnesota Lottery office. They're located in Roseville, Virginia, Detroit Lakes, Owatonna and Marshall. If you win the jackpot, you'll have to go to the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Lottery officials recommend making an appointment for large winnings.

And don't worry about beggars or TV news reporters showing up at your house -- in Minnesota, the names of people who win more than $10,000 are automatically considered private data. You can opt into publicity if you like the spotlight.