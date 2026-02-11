Minnesota officials launch fact-checking web page about Medicaid fraud

A new web page dedicated to fact-checking claims about Medicaid fraud in Minnesota has been launched by the state's Department of Human Services, officials said Wednesday.

The page aims to "correct misleading information and outright false claims" about Medicaid fraud, according to the state agency. As of Wednesday afternoon, it lists several claims followed by alleged facts in relation to each. State officials don't attribute who said each assertion.

"Speculation, intentional misinformation and amateur investigations will not stop fraud in our state," Shireen Gandhi, temporary human services commissioner, said in a news release announcing the page.

Medicaid provides health care for 1.2 million low-income Minnesotans, the state agency said.

Officials earlier this month announced they were mobilizing over 160 employees from other state agencies to examine and conduct site reviews. The goal is to revalidate nearly 6,000 providers across 13 Medicaid-related services by the summer, according to the state agency.

The state says it's also developed a pre-payment system to flag potentially fraudulent Medicaid claims.

Gov. Tim Walz said in October that the state would partner with Optum to audit billing for 14 Medicaid services that were deemed "high risk" for fraud. The goal by the end of the year is to create an automated system to review the claims before they're paid and flag items for further review. Optum said earlier this month that it was able to identify over $52 million in potentially recoverable funds due to policy violations across the 14 Medicaid services.

Joe Thompson, former first assistant U.S. Attorney, said in December that the total amount of fraud in Minnesota could be $9 billion or more. Walz disputed the claim, calling it "sensationalism" and saying it doesn't "help" the state tackle the problem he vowed to fix.

