Watch CBS News
Local News

How to watch: Minnesota Department of Human Services provides update on Medicaid anti-fraud system

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The Minnesota Department of Human Services will provide an update Friday afternoon about the state's efforts to safeguard against Medicaid fraud.

In October, Gov. Tim Walz said the state would partner with a third party, Optum, to audit billing for 14 Medicaid services that were deemed "high risk" for fraud. Friday's update will provide information from Optum's first report.

How to watch:

  • What: Update about Minnesota's Medicaid claims processing systems.
  • When: Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. 
  • How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.

The update comes days after the human services department said it was transferring 168 employees from other state agencies to examine and conduct site reviews as a way to combat Medicaid fraud. Their goal is to revalidate nearly 6,000 providers by the summer.

This story will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue