How to watch: Minnesota Department of Human Services provides update on Medicaid anti-fraud system

The Minnesota Department of Human Services will provide an update Friday afternoon about the state's efforts to safeguard against Medicaid fraud.

In October, Gov. Tim Walz said the state would partner with a third party, Optum, to audit billing for 14 Medicaid services that were deemed "high risk" for fraud. Friday's update will provide information from Optum's first report.

How to watch:

What: Update about Minnesota's Medicaid claims processing systems.

When: Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.

The update comes days after the human services department said it was transferring 168 employees from other state agencies to examine and conduct site reviews as a way to combat Medicaid fraud. Their goal is to revalidate nearly 6,000 providers by the summer.

This story will be updated.