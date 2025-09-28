Medicaid fraud allegations spread in Minnesota as debate over special session on gun laws continues

Medicaid fraud allegations continue to spread in St Paul, Minnesota, as debate over a possible special session on gun control continues.

New fraud cases in state Medicaid programs are continuing to pop up. Just last week, the state announced they were halting payments to 11 disability programs and 17 providers because of suspected fraud in a program to help adults with disabilities.

That is on top of one indictment last week for fraud in an autism program and two weeks ago, there were eight indictments for fraud in a housing program. That's all in addition to the $280 million Feeding Our Future case.

Gov. Tim Walz says he has done everything he can to expose fraud and even lost a court battle over an attempted shutdown of a program. But Republicans say the fraud is all happening on the governor's watch and he is to blame.

"My intent is that we have got to stop this from the beginning, we need to look at the internal controls and safeguards," Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said.

Another charged issue is whether there should be a special session of the legislature on gun violence. A recent KSTP/Survey USA poll says 53% of those surveyed support a ban on assault style weapons, 35% say no and 12% are not sure.

The governor and DFL leaders are pushing for a special session with a floor vote on banning assault style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Republicans say that is a nonstarter, that the solution for gun violence is to put more money and resources into mental health.

"What we have to look at, though, is motivating people who want to hurt others, that is what I want to address," Demuth said.

Demuth is on a lot of Republicans' short lists on who they would like to see run for Minnesota governor or U.S. Senate. Demuth says a run for the U.S. Senate is out, but she has not yet ruled out a run for governor.



"Although I am not completely ruling it out, I am not telling you, 'Oh no,' but I am definitely not telling you, 'Oh yes.'" Demuth said.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.