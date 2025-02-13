Here's who is considering running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Minnesota

Sen. Smith rules out reelection, Lt. Gov. Flanagan announces intent to run. Here’s what to know.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple people have either tossed their hat into the ring, or confirmed they are at least considering doing so, for the U.S. Senate following Sen. Tina Smith's announcement she will not be running for reelection in 2026.

Democrats already faced an uphill battle in trying to regain control of the Senate, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority that has enabled them to confirm President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees. Smith's retirement will deprive Democrats of an incumbent as they try to recruit candidates for races in states that will likely be tougher for them to win.

While no Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006, a couple came close in 2022, and the traditionally Democratic state has become increasingly competitive in recent years.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan quickly announced plans to run for Smith's seat on Thursday.

"I love Minnesota and my intention is to run for United States Senate and continue to serve the people of this state," Flanagan said.

Flanagan, the country's highest-ranking Native woman elected to executive office, said on social media she will make a formal announcement later this month.

Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is currently serving his second term in the state's top office, is also considering running for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press.

Sources close to Walz told AP he has "not ruled out" a run for Senate, but would not pursue a run if Flanagan does a formal bid for Smith's seat.

In an interview with WCCO on Sunday, Walz would not confirm plans to run for a third term as governor in 2026, but said he would "be honored to continue to serve."

Walz said the decision about his political future will come sometime within in the next year, but for now, he is focused on the current legislative session. He added that his decision depends, in part, on his approval rating, which a recent poll from Morning Consult shows is at 55%.

The former vice presidential candidate currently has $1 million in his campaign treasury.

State Sen. Julia Coleman

Republican state Sen. Julia Coleman told WCCO she is considering running for the seat.

"Right now I'm focused on undoing the immense damage Democrats inflicted on this state, but I am absolutely considering it and talking it over with family, friends and Minnesotans at this time," Julia Coleman said.

Julia Coleman is the daughter-in-law of former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, who served from 2003 to 2009 as a Republican until he lost his seat to Al Franken, whose seat Smith replaced in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment.

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar's office confirmed the Minnesota Democrat is also considering running for the open seat.

"Congresswoman Omar will be talking with Minnesotans about the future of the Senate seat and the DFL party in Minnesota," Connor J. McNutt, a spokesperson for Omar, said.

Royce White

Royce White, who lost to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 2024, had already said he would challenge Smith in 2026 as a Republican, and he affirmed on Thursday that he's still running in a post on X that included a photo of him with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who's now Trump's health secretary.

"The People Are Coming and we get the government we deserve," he tweeted.

Will Al Franken run for his old seat?

A year after Smith took over Franken's seat in 2018, Franken told The New Yorker that he "absolutely" regretted resigning from the Senate without an ethics investigation.

"I wanted due process, but I had 36 colleagues and a majority leader who wouldn't give it to me, so it was impossible," Franken said. "But you do have some regrets. It was a very weird, tough situation at that moment. I love the Senate. I love the work that I did."

In 2021, Franken said in an interview published by the Massachusetts-based newspaper The Republican he was "keeping his options open." That same year, Franken told CBS Mornings he was not giving active thought to returning to politics, but that he was "open to it."

Franken in a social media post appeared to shut the door on running for his old seat, writing that he would support whoever the Democratic nominee is to replace Smith.

"She's worked hard to make their lives better at every step of her career and has admirably served them in the U.S. Senate," Franken said. "As DFLers, we are lucky to have a deep bench of people who are guided by Paul Wellstone's words: we all do better when we all do better. I look forward to supporting the candidate we nominate to work on behalf of Minnesotans in Washington."