Man sentenced to 3+ years in prison for threatening Hennepin County deputies with crossbow

A judge sentenced a man to more than three years in prison after he threatened Hennepin County deputies with a crossbow earlier this year.

Randy Mattews, 28, was sentenced to a total of 39 months in prison for second-degree assault and threats of violence.

In June, members of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office visited Matthews' home in Hanover, Minnesota, to assist with towing a car.

Charges say Matthews "attempted to agitate" his dog, which he previously told law enforcement he trains for "protection and to attack people," and directed it toward the responding deputies. He eventually took the dog back to his property after multiple commands from law enforcement.

Matthews then returned with another dog and approached a Hennepin County squad car. The deputy rolled the window down to speak with him, but due to Matthews' "harassing and threatening comments," charges say he disengaged, which caused Matthews to become angrier.

According to the complaint, Matthews opened the door of the squad car. The deputy then exited the vehicle and pointed his department-issued Taser at Matthews and deployed it, but it was ineffective. In response, Matthews ran to his home, reemerging with a crossbow. Charges say he then yelled, "You better get a different deputy out here or someone is going to get killed."

After multiple commands to drop his weapon, Matthews retreated inside, but deputies say they were not able to find him after searching his residence and the surrounding property. He was arrested several days later.

In March, deputies executed a search warrant on Matthews' property, looking to retrieve an SUV stolen in an armed carjacking in Minneapolis.

The sheriff's office said they had been called to Matthews' property 38 times this year.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 12, 2025.