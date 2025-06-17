Man who allegedly threatened Hennepin County deputies with crossbow arrested, charged with assault

A man responsible for dozens of 911 calls and complaints from neighbors has been arrested after Hennepin County deputies say he threatened them with a crossbow.

Randy Mattews, 28, is facing one count each of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court on Friday.

The charges come after members of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office went to Matthews' home in Hanover, Minnesota, to help tow a car.

Charges say Matthews "attempted to agitate" his dog, which he previously told law enforcement he trains for "protection and to attack people," and directed it toward the responding deputies. He eventually took the dog back to his property after multiple commands from law enforcement.

Matthews then returned with another dog and approached a Hennepin County squad car. The deputy rolled the window down to speak with him, but due to Matthews' "harassing and threatening comments," charges say he disengaged, which caused Matthews to become angrier.

According to the complaint, Matthews opened the door of the squad car. That's when the deputy exited the vehicle and pointed his department-issued Taser at Matthews. He deployed it, but it was ineffective. In response, Matthews ran to his home, reemerging with a crossbow. Charges say he then yelled, "You better get a different deputy out here or someone is going to get killed."

After multiple commands to drop his weapon, Matthews retreated inside, but deputies say they were not able to find him after searching his residence and the surrounding property.

Court records show Matthews has had six felony charges dismissed since April, including three counts of felony theft, two counts of felony aggravated forgery and felony burglary.

Neighbors say Matthews has caused them problems since he moved into the house on Crow Hassan Park Road a year ago.

Weeks after his arrival, neighbor Michelle Ulfers says Matthews' dog attacked hers. It was the first 911 call of many. So far this year, the sheriff's office says it has been called to Matthews' property 38 times.

Matthews' next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 13, 2025.

