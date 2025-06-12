Dismissed felonies, dozens of police calls for man on the run from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are entering their second day of a search for the man they say pointed a crossbow at them Wednesday evening, before disappearing after an hourslong standoff.

Deputies are searching for 27-year-old Randy Matthews. In a release Thursday morning, the office says it came to Matthews' Hanover, Minnesota, home to tow a car. That's when Matthews confronted and threatened deputies before running back into the home.

For neighbors, it's the latest in a year-long saga of frustration, 911 calls and unanswered questions.

According to neighbor Michelle Ulfers, Matthews moved into the farmhouse-style home in June 2024.

Weeks later, Michelle Ulfers says Matthews' dog attacked hers. It was the first 911 call of many. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says that in 2025 alone, they've been called to Matthews' property 38 times.

According to court records, Matthews has had six felony charges dismissed since April, including three counts of felony theft, two counts of felony aggravated forgery and felony burglary. Additionally, he was slated to appear in court Friday for an omnibus hearing on three more felony charges and several other misdemeanor charges.

In March, Hennepin County deputies executed a search warrant on Matthews' property, looking to retrieve an SUV stolen in an armed carjacking in Minneapolis.

For neighbors, it's a question of why he's not behind bars. They tell WCCO they've compiled a number of concerns and forwarded them to local and county leaders.

"This isn't just one isolated incident or one isolated pattern of events. This is just all over the board," said neighbor Will Martin.

"Something has to change — whether that's the laws, the responses, what have you. This is not a sustainable way for a community to live," said Rachel Ulfers.

In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson from the Hennepin County Sheriffs Office said, "We've used the tools available to us at every turn to ensure public safety, including requesting the court to set bail. Because of the active nature of the search for Mr. Matthews, we are unable to make further comment."