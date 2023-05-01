Matt Dumba emotional as Wild players disperse for the offseason

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The ice is gone from the Xcel Energy Center; up next is tee times and travel. But before the Wild players disperse, they spoke about processing this season and looking forward to the next.

"Broken leg. Had to have surgery," said center Joel Eriksson Ek, confirming that he had fibula surgery after attempting to return in game 3.

His absence was perhaps the biggest reason the Wild were lacking in so many categories.

"It sucks," said Erikkson Ek. "You play the whole season and then right before the playoffs you get hurt."

The end of the season marked likely the end of the Matt Dumba's time in Minnesota, who left game six with a head injury. The free agent may not fit with the cap-strapped Wild. He's played his entire NHL career with one of his best friends, Jonas Brodin.

"He's the guy the other night that said you know what, not gonna let you play," said Dumba. "So just having that kind of friend that looks out for you like that... He's a good dude."

The free agents were effusive in their praise of the organization. Many were brought in after the season began and expressed a desire to return.

"Yeah for sure. I love the group of guys here," said physical forward Ryan Reaves. "I have to talk to my family about some things and obviously think some things over. But yeah I would like to be back here."

Minnesota's first round exit streak is glaring. Marc-Andre Fleury, a guy who's won it all, says stop talking about it.

"Even if you go by the first round, it's not enough anyway. We shouldn't be so stuck on that first round. I think the goal is to win the playoffs, win the cup," said Fleury.

From Gopher to Wild player in hours not days, Brock Faber was one of the brightest spots late in the season.

It's really cool to look back on," said Faber. "Obviously it sucks but it's a dream come true."

Life in the NHL.