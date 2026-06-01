Sister of exonerated Minnesota man Marvin Haynes calls for justice reform

A sister of a man exonerated after nearly two decades behind bars is now calling on Minnesota lawmakers for help.

Marvina Haynes is pushing for support for families in situations like hers after tirelessly fighting for her brother's release.

On Monday morning, she called on state lawmakers to pass the Marvina Haynes Act, a law she says would provide support, resources and assistance to families impacted by wrongful convictions.

WCCO was there when Marvina's brother, Marvin Haynes, was released from prison in 2023. He spent 19 years behind bars in connection with a 2004 killing at a Minneapolis flower shop. In her quest to get him out of prison, Marvina Haynes founded Minnesota Wrongfully Convicted Judicial Reform.

Advocates who joined Marvina Haynes on Monday morning at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul said families often face financial hardship and years of uncertainty as they seek justice for their loved ones. The proposed measure would offer trauma repair, mental health and housing support to those families.

Marvina Haynes said the proposal would have made a major difference in her family's fight for Marvin Haynes.

"The Marvina Haynes Act is about recognizing that when wrongful convictions happen, the damage extends far beyond one person," Marvina Haynes said. "Families need trauma support. Families need resources. Family needs advocates. Family needs help carrying that burden so no family should feel that they have to carry it alone."

The bill is not currently on the docket as the 2026 legislative session is over, but they're asking for support and calling on allies to reach out to their representatives.

Marvin Haynes was awarded $4.5 million by the state for the murder he did not commit.