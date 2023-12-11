Marvin Haynes released from prison after conviction overturned in 2004 Minneapolis flower shop murder

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who was serving a life sentence for the murder of a flower shop employee in 2004 has had his conviction overturned and is out of prison.

On Monday, a judge signed an order overturning Marvin Haynes' conviction for the murder of 55-year-old Randy Sherer. WCCO was there as Haynes was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.

Haynes, now 35, was sentenced to life in prison when he was 17 for Sherer's murder. Sherer was working in his family's north Minneapolis flower shop when he was fatally shot. Haynes has always insisted he was innocent and that no physical evidence tied him to the crime.

The judge overturned the conviction on the basis of unconstitutional witness identification used to convict Haynes, according to the order, as well as a lack of physical evidence tying him to the crime.

"I want to thank the Great North Innocence Project, Julie Jonas, my family and friends, and everyone who supported me through this long journey," Haynes said in a statement. Jonas is the former legal director of the Great North Innocence Project.

Haynes' family and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office plan to hold a press conference at noon Monday to discuss the development.

"Almost 20 years ago, a terrible injustice occurred when the state prosecuted Marvin Haynes," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. "We inflicted harm on Mr. Haynes and his family, and also on [Randy] Sherer, the victim, his family, and the community. We cannot undo the trauma experienced by those impacted by this prosecution, but today we have taken a step toward righting this wrong."

With the help of the Great North Innocence Project, Haynes successfully lobbied to plead his innocence before a Hennepin County judge. Last month, Judge William Koch held two days of hearings on Haynes' conviction.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

Note: The video above originally aired June 15, 2023.