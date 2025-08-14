Former Twin Cities school counselor recorded 13-year-old student changing, charges say

A former Twin Cities school counselor is accused of secretly recording a female student changing clothes.

Jason Polzin, 50, previously worked at Maranatha Christian Academy in Brooklyn Park. He was charged Wednesday with one felony count of interference with the privacy of a minor under 18.

Charges say Polzin allowed the 13-year-old victim to change clothes in his classroom prior to her softball game last May. The girl told police she had been changing when she noticed Polzin's phone was in the room and pointing at her. She allegedly checked the phone and saw that it was recording.

Investigators say the victim reported the video showed Polzin looking at the door before he set the phone down and aimed it to point toward where she would be changing. She told police she felt "confused and angry" when she found out she had been recorded.

Jason Polzin Minnesota Department of Corrections

The girl deleted the video and confronted Polzin about it, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly claimed it was an accident. Charges say the victim reported the incident to school personnel, adding Polzin would give her rides and invited her to go on his boat.

Maranatha Christian Academy says when it was made aware of the allegations against Polzin on May 23, 2024, the school immediately placed him on administrative leave and notified parents. His employment was officially terminated on June 3, 2024.

Police conducted a search warrant at Polzin's Prior Lake home, where charges say they seized several electronic devices in which they found 52 photos of the victim, most of which had been taken in Polzin's school office. There were an additional 165 photos of the victim's face on a computer-generated female body, including criminal sexual abuse material.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the case remains under investigation and it is working closely with Maranatha Christian Academy to identify and support any potential victims.

"The safety and well-being of our students is, and will always be, our highest priority," said Deb Larson-Jarpe, Head of School for Maranatha Christian Academy. "We have zero tolerance for any behavior that places students at risk and remain committed to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment."

Polzin is in custody as of Wednesday. His bail has been set a $75,000 with conditions.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.