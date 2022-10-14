Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times

MPD: Suspect forces way into home, seriously wounds woman in shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.

Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.

Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.

She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of bullets," documents say.

The victim said that the two had argued over the phone earlier that day; she was angry because Wilson had shot her current boyfriend on Oct. 3.

After the phone call, documents say she heard someone break into her home. Wilson walked into the bedroom and said he was going to kill her because "she disrespected him."

The woman was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Wilson also faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the incident, as well as charges for the alleged shooting of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.