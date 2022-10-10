Watch CBS News
MPD: Suspect forces way into home, seriously wounds woman in shooting

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds after a known suspect forced his way into her home and shot her Monday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported around 10:19 a.m. on the 2900 block of Oliver Avenue North. Police responded to a report of a door being kicked in and screaming at the residence.

inx-north-minneapolis-police-incident-101022.jpg
Investigators processing the scene.  CBS

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious gunshot wounds inside the home.

"Preliminary information indicates that a known male forced entry into the residence and apparently shot the female," police said in a statement.

Police say it appears to be a domestic situation.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are processing the scene and collecting evidence.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 12:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

