MAP: Here is the procession route for fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising's funeral and memorial

Wis. Deputy Kaitie Leising to be laid to rest in Hudson funeral Friday

HUDSON, Wis. -- Fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed last week, will be laid to rest early Friday afternoon.

A public visitation is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Hudson High School. Then, a funeral with law enforcement honors will be held starting between noon and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

A law enforcement procession will also take place and is expected to start around 3 p.m. The public can show support along the way.

The procession will leave Hudson School Hudson High School, travel south on Wisconsin Street, turn and travel south on 11th Street, turn left and travel east on Crest View Drive which turns into Stageline Road which turns into County Road North.

The procession will end at Hwy 63 and County Road North.

You can expect long delays in this area, more than an hour, so plan accordingly if you need to get around that area.

Here are maps of the route for those wishing to pay her respects. The overall route is 21 miles long. (Click the map for an interactive version.)

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson during the press conference called Leising a "wonderful deputy" and said her death stunned the sheriff's office, community and entire law enforcement profession.

"Kaitie's been with us for only a year, but the impact she made not only on our office, but on this community, and it was always how she did her job was treating people well. That's how she showed up at calls. She treated people with dignity and respect. She made my job easy," Knudson said.

Knudson said members of the sheriff's office need time to grieve, and that no one should be suffering in silence. Many outside agencies are stepping in to cover shifts and patrols for St. Croix deputies.