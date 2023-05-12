Watch live: Funeral to be held Friday for fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising

Wis. Deputy Kaitie Leising to be laid to rest in Hudson funeral Friday

Wis. Deputy Kaitie Leising to be laid to rest in Hudson funeral Friday

Wis. Deputy Kaitie Leising to be laid to rest in Hudson funeral Friday

HUDSON, Wis. -- Fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed last week, will be laid to rest early Friday afternoon.

A public visitation is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Hudson High School. Then, a funeral with law enforcement honors will be held starting between noon and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

How to watch:

What: Funeral for St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising

Date: Friday, May 12

Time: Between 12 and 12:30 p.m.

Location: Hudson High School, Wisconsin

Online: Stream in the live player above, on CBS News Minnesota and on your mobile or streaming device

The casket of St. Croix Co. sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising has arrived at Hudson HS ahead of today’s memorial services @WCCO pic.twitter.com/60keD6LOrk — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) May 12, 2023

In lieu of flowers, Fitzgerald says the family would like donations sent to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

A law enforcement procession will also take place and is expected to start around 3 p.m. The public can show support along the way. Officials say to expect delays along the route.

Details on the procession route (click here for an interactive map):

Leave Hudson High School

Travel south on Wisconsin Street

Turn on southbound 11th Street

Turn on eastbound Crest View Drive

Crest View turns into Stageline Road, which turns into County Road N

The procession ends on Highway 63 and County Road N in Baldwin, Wisconsin

St. Croix County Deputy Leising was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Saturday. Officials say the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, fled into the woods and died by suicide. He was on supervised release for a previous conviction at the time.